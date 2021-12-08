December 8, 2021

WHAT ABOUT THE EVIDENCE? When I was in a public elementary school in Oklahoma City back when Ike was in the White House, I vividly recall being in a Christmas play in which we read aloud Luke 2, the “Christmas story” about the birth of Jesus for an auditorium full of adoring parents.

No, I am not making that up. How times have changed, though, as we all know that any public school that tried to do the same today would soon be burned to the ground by a mob of “progressives” led by Antifa, the NEA/AFT, ACLU, and the U.S. Department of Education.

Even so, the Christmas story remains a prominent part of American culture today, even though prominent skeptics in the entertainment, academic and media worlds delight every year in trashing it during the holiday season, especially the part about the virgin birth.

But Dr. Frank Turek, with an assist from Harvard Law Professor Simon Greenleaf, offers six Es of testimony — “ETs,” if you will — concerning the evidence for the credibility of Luke and the other three Gospel authors, Matthew, Mark and John.

For example: the Gospels include “Embarrassing Testimony” about the authors themselves that they likely would not have included were they simply making up a fairy tale religion. Something to think about as you imagine those shepherds lying in the fields keeping watching over their flocks by night.