August 20, 2017

WELL WELL WELL: Al Jazeera is reporting that Iran’s mullah dictatorship has decided it must protect the nuclear deal it made with Obama. This is a 180. Last week the ayatollahs and their terrorist cohort were pounding their robed chests and declaring they’d just walk away from the agreement — you know, to trump Trump.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the top foreign policy priority for his new government was to protect the nuclear deal from being torn up by the United States. “The most important job of our foreign minister is first to stand behind the JCPOA and not to allow the US and other enemies to succeed,” Rouhani told parliament on Sunday, using the technical name for the 2015 agreement that eased sanctions in exchange for curbs to Iran’s nuclear programme. “Standing up for the JCPOA means standing up to Iran’s enemies,” he said on the last day of debates over his cabinet selections.

Now think about that quote from Rouhani, and assume the translation is fair and accurate. Does that mean Obama was Iran’s friend? Barack Obama and John Kerry are the culprits who made this very very bad deal that puts America and American allies at risk.