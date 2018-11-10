November 10, 2018

WAS COMEY’S CLINTON EMAIL DECISION SELF-INTERESTED? Turns out former FBI Director James Comey talked about sensitive government business on his personal email routinely, according to new documents turned up by the Cause of Action Institute (COAI) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Here’s the key: “The FBI reviewed 526 pages, released only 156 pages, and withheld 370 pages in full. Notably, the FBI withheld seven emails under the FOIA’s law enforcement exemption, which applies only where the government can show that (1) a law enforcement proceeding is pending or prospective, and (2) release of information about that proceeding could reasonably be expected to cause some articulable harm,” COAI said.

So in July 2016 when Comey told the nation that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her key aides had acted “extremely carelessly” but without the intent of harming U.S. national security, he not only was mis-representing the law, which doesn’t consider intent, but he also appears now to have been setting an agency precedent that might well have been beneficial to himself.

Oh what a tangled web we weave when we lie to the American people to protect our own behinds.