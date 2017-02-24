February 24, 2017
VX LIQUID NERVE AGENT KILLED KIM JONG NAM:
Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s leader, was killed by a highly toxic nerve agent, says Malaysia.
Mr Kim died last week after two women accosted him briefly in a check-in hall at a Kuala Lumpur airport.
Malaysian toxicology reports indicate he was attacked using VX nerve agent, which is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.
There is widespread suspicion that North Korea was responsible for the attack, which it fiercely denies.
I discussed Kim Jong Nam’s assassination in my latest Creators Syndicate column (written February 21). Emerging evidence appears to support the report that the victim’s face was sprayed with toxic liquid.