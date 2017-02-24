«
February 24, 2017

VX LIQUID NERVE AGENT KILLED KIM JONG NAM:

Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s leader, was killed by a highly toxic nerve agent, says Malaysia.

Mr Kim died last week after two women accosted him briefly in a check-in hall at a Kuala Lumpur airport.

Malaysian toxicology reports indicate he was attacked using VX nerve agent, which is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

There is widespread suspicion that North Korea was responsible for the attack, which it fiercely denies.

I discussed Kim Jong Nam’s assassination in my latest Creators Syndicate column (written February 21). Emerging evidence appears to support the report that the victim’s face was sprayed with toxic liquid.

Posted by Austin Bay at 1:32 pm