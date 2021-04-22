April 22, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: The Panicked State of Our Terrible, Communist-Influenced Media.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Which is worse, that so many reporters are panicmongers because they’re panicked themselves, or that so many of their editors and employers are taking money from Beijing to spout the Party line?

Answer: We’re gonna drink our way through that one and get back to you.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Journalist has toddler with COVID, loses mind

The universe mocks your liberal privilege

Save the Earth, break other people’s stuff

Bonus Sanity: College kids turn against BLM when told where the money went.