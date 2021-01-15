January 15, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Obsessed De Blasio Purging Trump Organization from City Contracts.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it really possible to unperson a billionaire President of the United States?
Answer: Bill De Blasio is doing his best to find out.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Twitter caught planing to double down against dissent
- Communist China using U.S. crackdown on free speech to justify their own crackdowns
- BLM undercover at Capitol Riot
Bonus Sanity: Kim Cattrall makes the best career decision ever.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.