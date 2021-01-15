January 15, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Obsessed De Blasio Purging Trump Organization from City Contracts.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it really possible to unperson a billionaire President of the United States?

Answer: Bill De Blasio is doing his best to find out.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Twitter caught planing to double down against dissent

Communist China using U.S. crackdown on free speech to justify their own crackdowns

BLM undercover at Capitol Riot

Bonus Sanity: Kim Cattrall makes the best career decision ever.