January 15, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Obsessed De Blasio Purging Trump Organization from City Contracts.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it really possible to unperson a billionaire President of the United States?

Answer: Bill De Blasio is doing his best to find out.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Twitter caught planing to double down against dissent
  • Communist China using U.S. crackdown on free speech to justify their own crackdowns
  • BLM undercover at Capitol Riot

Bonus Sanity: Kim Cattrall makes the best career decision ever.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:54 pm
