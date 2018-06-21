June 21, 2018

VIOLENT STAGNATION: Russia’s war in eastern Ukraine has stalemated, but the blood continues to flow.

So who is losing this stalemated European war? Ukraine has lost territory it may never recover. Though Russian “separatist” forces have failed to take key Ukrainian cities like Mariupol, Kremlin support for separatists has sapped Ukraine politically, stymied economic growth and increased domestic debt. Kiev struggles with internal corruption.

On the other hand, the revived Russian superpower Putin vowed to create is faltering in a Donbas quagmire his Kremlin created.