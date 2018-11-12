November 12, 2018
VETERANS DAY PHOTOS: A remembrance of things past and present.
1: USS Nebraska, 1918. She’s wearing an experimental camouflage paint scheme.
2: Six WW2 aircraft in formation over Nellis AFB.
3: Tired GIs in the woods near Wiltz, Battle of the Bulge, WW2.
4: Marines in Korea withdraw from Koto-Ri, 1950.
5: Worn out in the battle for Hue, Vietnam, 1968.
6: USS Zumwalt in transit, 2016.
7: USMC fire mission, Syria, 2017.
8: U.S. Air Force bomber show, 2017.
9: Winter mortar training, 2018.
10: USAF Air pararescuemen and an Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter exfiltrating after completing a training exercise in Afghanistan, 2018.