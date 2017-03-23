March 23, 2017

USAF PRACTICES ATTACK ON NORTH KOREA: Turn about is fair play. North Korea claimed a recent missile test was “practice” for an attack on U.S. bases in Japan.

A USAF B1-B bomber:

…reportedly left from the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and performed training exercises with Japanese F-15J fighters before joining the South Korean drills. Japan, another regional U.S. ally, has also expressed concern over militant rhetoric from North Korea, and conducted its first-ever civilian air raid drills last week after Pyongyang launched a barrage of missiles into the sea near Japanese territory.

Guess the Bomber Trifecta photo’s become a perennial. And it should be. Though it needs a temporary caption. Let’s call it an operational caption. How about “Special Delivery For Kim Jong Un.” I like that.

UPDATE: Commenters are suggesting some cool operational captions. Here’s another caption to consider: “Trump Cards.” Since January 20 that phrase has new meaning.