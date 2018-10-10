October 10, 2018

UH OH – BAD NEWS FOR FOLKS COUNTING ON A BLUE WAVE: Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,000 people earlier this week and found Republicans are significantly madder than Democrats about the treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation and the GOPers are also more likely to vote as a result.

Rasmussen also says its latest generic ballot survey shows voters split evenly, 45-45, on which party’s candidates they plan to support on election day. Remember, Rasmussen only talks to likely voters, who are routinely better barometers for election day than folks who are only registered voters.

