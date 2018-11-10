November 10, 2018

U.S. NAVY AND JAPANESE CARRIERS IN THE PHILIPPINE SEA: It’s Exercise Keen Sword 2018. The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga sail in formation with 16 other ships from the U.S. Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force as aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force fly overhead. Japan insists on calling the Hyuga a helicopter destroyer, but it’s really a small aircraft carrier. With some minor modifications it could carry the F-35B. This article discusses similar ships being built by South Korea and mentions the Hyuga. “Although called a destroyer, it very much looks like an aircraft carrier. While its primary function is anti-submarine warfare, the Hyuga will also give Japan its first real power projection capability since 1945.”