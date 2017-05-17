May 17, 2017

U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTOGRAPHERS STRIKE AGAIN: This time it’s The Bomber Show. The new photo was snapped on May 6 — the bombers were participating in a fly-by honoring the 8th Air Force. Indeed, it’s literally another angle on that great USAF publicity photo, Bomber Trifecta. As the caption says, in August 2016 Global Strike Command conducted “integrated operations in the U.S. Pacific Command area of operations.” The senior airman who took the photo was documenting “integrated operations” — for the benefit of Kim Jong Un.

