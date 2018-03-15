March 15, 2018

U.K. NERVE AGENT ATTACK UPDATE: Britain’s allies condemn the “first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War” and describe it as an assault on UK sovereignty.

…the use of an illegal chemical weapon that could be employed on a battlefield makes the March 4 crime qualitatively different. The assassins used Novichok -A-230, an “enhanced” nerve agent dispersible as a liquid or powder. Reports claim it is eight times more toxic than VX liquid nerve agent.

Tsar Vlad the Bad loves “gray zone warfare.” But the March 4 incident left the gray zone