May 27, 2017

TURKEY ISSUES ARREST WARRANT FOR BASKETBALL STAR: The Turkish government says Oklahoma City Thunder Enes Kanter is a terrorist. He belongs to the Gulen Movement.

Kanter was detained last week in Romania after the Turkish government revoked his passport. In a video about it, Kanter said Erdogan is the “Hitler of this century.”

Kanter returned to the United States, via London, on Monday using his green card. Kanter, who claims he routinely gets death threats, said in interviews following the incident he was woken up by his manager in the middle of the night in Indonesia a few nights before and told the Indonesian “secret service and army” were looking for him because he is a “dangerous man.”

Kanter told reporters he plans on becoming a United States citizen.