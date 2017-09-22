September 22, 2017

TRUMP HITS THE RIGHT NOTES ON CUBA AND VENEZUELA:

From The Miami Herald:

“The socialist dictatorship” of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro “is completely unacceptable,” Trump told the General Assembly. He added that “we cannot stand by and watch,” and that the international community’s goal should be to “recover freedom, restore the country, return to democracy.”

On Cuba, Trump called the Cuban regime “corrupt” and “destabilizing” and said he will not lift U.S. sanctions on the Cuban government until Cuba enacts “fundamental reforms.”