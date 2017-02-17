February 17, 2017

TONY BLAIR: “I want to be explicit. Yes, the British people voted to leave Europe. And I agree the will of the people should prevail. I accept right now there is no widespread appetite to re-think. But the people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind. Our mission is to persuade them to do so.”

Given what’s happened to Labour since Blair left office, his new anti-Brexit campaign seems like a non-starter. Who would call for a second referendum, now that Blair’s party has rejected his reforms, and Britain has rejected Blair’s party?