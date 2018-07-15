July 15, 2018

TIM TEBOW CONFOUNDS HIS CRITICS, AGAIN: The guy only won the Heisman Trophy as a college sophomore, then led the Florida Gators to the national collegiate championship, then led the Denver Broncos to the playoffs, but, because he insisted on thanking God for his success in a public way, his critics have derided, mocked and insulted him ever since.

Now, he appears to be headed to becoming a major league baseball player, too, which would put him in the rarified atmosphere occupied by Deion Sanders, Jim Thorpe and Bo Jackson, among a very small company. LifeZette’s Tom Joyce has more.

By the way, if Tebow makes it to the Bigs, it will be as a New York Met. Too bad he’s not in the Washington Nationals’ organization because then he would be joining Daniel Murphy, another guy with conspicuous talent and faith who also happens to be a former Met.