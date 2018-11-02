November 2, 2018

THIS MAY SINK SEN. JON TESTER’S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN: The American Spectator’s David Catron reports that “Libertarian Rick Breckenridge decided to endorse Republican Matt Rosendale. The Libertarian has been pulling enough support in the polls to enable Tester to slither back to the swamp again.”

It worked for Tester in 2012 and appeared to be working again in 2018, but then somebody pulled some dirty tricks and it appears the senator is taking the brunt of the resulting blowback.