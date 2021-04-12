April 12, 2021

THEY’LL TAKE MY GAS-POWERED TRUCK WHEN THEY PRY MY COLD, DEAD FINGERS FROM THE KEYS: Issues & Insights warns that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan is hinting broadly about forthcoming regulations designed to create a “Use-By” date on internal-combustion powered vehicles.

There is so much that is so outrageously wrong with this latest illustration of President Biden’s determination to be the most recklessly left-wing chief executive ever that it’s impossible to detail in this short space. Let’s just say Biden and Regan are already running on empty of facts, logic and consumer readiness.