April 12, 2021

THEY’LL TAKE MY GAS-POWERED TRUCK WHEN THEY PRY MY COLD, DEAD FINGERS FROM THE KEYS: Issues & Insights warns that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan is hinting broadly about forthcoming regulations designed to create a “Use-By” date on internal-combustion powered vehicles.

There is so much that is so outrageously wrong with this latest illustration of President Biden’s determination to be the most recklessly left-wing chief executive ever that it’s impossible to detail in this short space. Let’s just say Biden and Regan are already running on empty of facts, logic and consumer readiness.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 7:36 am
