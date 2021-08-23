«

August 23, 2021

THEY ACTUALLY SAID THIS WITH STRAIGHT FACES: Speaking of reminders, Issues & Insights highlights the 2020 campaign assessment of His Fraudulency by 70 national security veterans of GOP administrations:

“We believe Joe Biden has the character, experience, and temperament to lead this nation. We believe he will restore the dignity of the presidency, bring Americans together, reassert America’s role as a global leader, and inspire our nation to live up to its ideals.”

Did somebody mention “The Stupid Party?”

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 9:12 am
