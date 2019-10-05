October 5, 2019

THERE’S THE IMPEACHMENT NARRATIVE AND THEN THERE’S THE FACTS: Former U.S. Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker’s closed-door testimony before Congress can now be read in full by anybody who wishes to do so. You should wish to do so and you can, courtesy of Sean Davis and The Federalist.

Davis, by the way, is tearing it up in reporting on Ukrainegate. He’s also got a story up on the fact the director of investigations for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and the House Select Committee on Intelligence is a former MSNBC legal analyst. That explains a lot by itself.