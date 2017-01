THE WAR IN SYRIA: US-backed Kurds seize an ISIS fortification that is also an ancient fortress.

“The Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by American special forces and international coalition aircraft… took control of the ancient Qalaat Jaabar fortress,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group. It said the Islamic-era fortress was captured after fierce fighting with the jihadists.

Yes, American special forces soldiers have their boots on the ground.