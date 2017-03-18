March 18, 2017
THE TURKISH COUP PLOT THICKENS: German intelligence agency director Bruno Kahl says his agency is not convinced that “U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind last summer’s failed coup in Turkey…”
As to the source of the coup:
Kahl also said he did not think the Turkish government was behind the coup, saying: “The coup attempt was not initiated by the government. Before July 15 the government had already started a big purge so parts of the military thought they should do a coup quickly before it hit them too.”