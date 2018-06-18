June 18, 2018
THE RUSSIAN THREAT TO UNDERSEA CABLES:
The Trump administration’s new sanctions on Russia are casting light on the threat posed to the undersea cables that carry the world’s electronic communications between continents.
The Treasury Department sanctioned five Russian firms and three Russian nationals this week for aiding the Kremlin’s domestic security service, the FSB. One of the companies is alleged to have provided support for Moscow’s “underwater capabilities” – including producing diving systems and a submersible craft for the FSB.
The Treasury Department alleged that Russia has been “active” in tracking underwater fiber optic cables that transmit communications across continents.
Hacking the old fashioned way:
“It is much more likely that sabotage would be something that could potentially damage or exploit these cables, than espionage,” said Robert Anderson, a former national security executive at the FBI and now a security expert with the Chertoff Group.
“It is a lot harder to have the ability to tap into these [cables] without anybody finding out about it and then gleaning off intelligence over time,” added Anderson. He said the threat lingers in areas where the cables are in shallower waters or make landfall.
RELATED HISTORICAL BACKGROUND: Hacking undersea cables in World War One.