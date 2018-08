THE NEW JOURNOLIST, BACK IN BUSINESS: Media Issues Collective Pearl Clutching Editorials Lambasting Trump Attacks On #FreePres. (Dear journalists, these displays only lose you power. I know. Hard to believe, since toddlers get whatever they want by screaming and flinging poo– Oh, wait. No they don’t. Not with sane adults around. Sit up, stop screaming, and don’t even think of digging in your diaper. We’ve had enough of you.)