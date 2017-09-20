September 20, 2017

THE FIRST RULE OF TITLE IX IS DON’T TALK ABOUT TITLE IX: TheFire.org summarizes a New Yorker piece today that shows college bureaucrats think “1984” is a manual, not a warning:

In May 2015, Laura Kipnis was famously the subject of a Title IX investigation by Northwestern University for an essay she wrote suggesting there are too many Title IX investigations. Today, Jeannie Suk Gersen reports for The New Yorker that Kipnis was the subject of yet another Northwestern Title IX investigation earlier this year — this time for writing “Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus,” a book about being investigated for saying there are too many Title IX investigations.

