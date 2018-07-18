July 18, 2018

THAT TRUMP BABY BALLOON ISN’T FLYING — YET — IN NEW JERSEY: Remember that Baby Trump balloon protesters flew in London to express their dissatisfaction with the U.S. president? Lefties here in the states are using the balloon figure to raise funds to fly three of the Trump babies near a New Jersey golf course bearing the chief executive’s moniker. But LifeZette’s Michele Blood reports there are some pre-flight checks that haven’t been completed, so the protest babies may not get off the ground for a while.