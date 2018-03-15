March 15, 2018

TAKE A NORTH POLE CRUISE ON AN ICEBREAKER: Well, you can’t make the voyage until 2021, when the luxury icebreaker is launched.

Ponant’s ship will stock 16 Zodiacs (motor powered inflatable vessels specially designed for Polar waters) and two helicopters, all deployed for remote excursions from the Weddell Sea to the Ross Sea. Passengers will also board helicopters and, potentially, touch down on the uninhabited, volcanic Peter I Island—one of the most remote on the planet—a breeding ground for various Arctic birds, and, if reports are true, the occasional Chinstrap Penguin or seal.

Voyages to Antarctica are also on the itinerary.