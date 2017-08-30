August 30, 2017

SWAMP DRAINING NEWS: Secretary of State Tillerson is trimming State Department staff, particularly suspect positions Obama created.

Of the 38 positions created under the former administration, 23 will be either removed or reassigned, a senior Trump administration official told Fox News on Tuesday. The staffers whose positions will be eliminated are those who worked on projects such as closing Guantanamo Bay, implementing the Iran Deal and the transparency coordinator position created in response to Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.