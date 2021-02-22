February 22, 2021

STUDIES FIND GOING TO CHURCH IS KEY TO BEING HAPPIER, HEALTHIER: Marriage and Religion Research Institute (MARRI) points to three recent studies, including from Turkey, that conclude regular attendance is associated with being healthier and happier. HillFaith thinks that’s policy news congressional aides should know about.

It’s not the only factor, of course, but odds are it’s the one that is most often ignored in contemporary social science, as well as by Covid policymakers like California’s Gavin Newsom, New York’s Andrew Cuomo and Nevada’s Steve Sisolak. Dr. Patrick Fagan, formerly of the Heritage Foundation and Family Research Council, is the founder and president of MARRI.