October 14, 2017

STILL ALIVE AND WELL: Voice of America shows the world that the American Dream combined with common sense values and hard work can still be the envy of the world. Immigrant puts his shoulder to the wheel, works two jobs — one as a dishwasher at the Hilton Hotel, earning $5.65 an hour –and earns his way up to owning a successful transportation company. The kicker says it all:

“When a person is free, you can do anything,” he said. “So appreciate what you have, work so very hard, and get rid of the wrong pride we have back home that if you have a college degree you have to be in a professional line [of work] and you can’t dig the potatoes or do the dishes. Work is work and go out there and do what is available. Be proud of it.”

Try that in France or Spain. Not. Going. To. Happen.