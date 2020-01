STEFAN HALPER LOOKING EVER MORE SKETCHY: The Federalist’ Margot Cleveland has more details. Geez, I met Halper very briefly at the Reagan-Bush headquarters in Arlington, VA. during the 1980 campaign. Seemed like a nice guy, though rather nerdy. If we’d known then what we know now …

UPDATE: Just remembered that the occasion for meeting Halper was that he was one of the people with George H.W. Bush who came over after Reagan named Bush as his veep nominee.