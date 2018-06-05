June 5, 2018

STARBUCKS PREZ HAS LATTE LUST FOR WHITE HOUSE: It appears Starbucks luminary Howard Schultz is leaving the omnipresent java proprietor after 36 years and hinting of a possible run for president, according to LifeZette’s Zachary Leeman. But maybe there’s another explanation, something having to do with distracting attention from the firm’s recent controversy over racial sensitivity training as a yet-unreported backlash gathers steam? Keep an eye on upcoming corporate quarterly reports. Just sayin.’