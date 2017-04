SORRY, TEAM OBAMA DOESN’T GET TO REWRITE HISTORY TO COVER PRESIDENT OBAMA’S LOUSY FOREIGN POLICY RECORD: Glenn’s posted on the Fareed Zakaria CNN Obama CYA. Truth wills out on Instapundit. In an election year Obama drew a tough guy’s red line forbidding the use of chemical weapons. A year later? Obamanoid fecklessness. The bottom line: Obama lied, Syrians continue to die.