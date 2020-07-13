July 13, 2020

SOF INSERTION BY HELOCAST: A photo depicting a tactic that, in non-combat circumstances, looks like fun if you know how to swim and can handle the rotorwash. From the DOD caption: “A Green Beret assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) helocasts into American Lake from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 30, 2020. A helocast is an airborne technique that allows Special Operation forces to insert into an area by jumping directly from a helicopter into water.” This photo shows a helocast event from 2019— an event in the annual U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition. From 2006, 1st Force Recon Company Marines helocasting off the Hawaiian coast— note the caption hyphenates the term. In the 2006 exercise the Marines then swam 750 meters.