SO MANY QUESTIONS, SO MANY ANSWERS THE MEDIA IGNORES: Frequently posing the most relevant questions are the scribes at Issues & Insights. Today, they note that CDC data shows “the current average U.S. overall death rate, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, is actually lower than it has been for much of the past seven years and well below the long-term average.” Don’t expect to see that in the New York Times or Washington Post any time soon.