September 13, 2018

SO, IF YOU TRUST PLATO AND ARISTOTLE, WHY NOT THE GOSPELS? Nobody ever says we shouldn’t believe Plato actually wrote “The Republic” or Aristotle “The Nicomachean Ethics.” So why question if the guys who said they wrote the Gospels were the real authors? The answer here is just about certain not to be what you expect.

HINT: It has nothing to do with the fact Plato and Aristotle were just a couple of old white guys who helped give us Western civilization. And there definitely is a lightning bolt from on high for the first wiseacre to say it’s all Greek to them!