April 26, 2020

NICOTINE TO THE RESCUE: Smoke fags, save lives. Christopher Snowdon has fun pondering the low rate of Covid-19 infections among smokers (and the mistaken prediction from Public Health England that smokers would suffer higher casualties):

Let us consider for a moment the policy implications of nicotine being the only tried and tested prophylactic for Covid-19. We could issue Lucky Strikes on prescription. We could #ClapForOurCigarettes every Thursday evening. The case for closing down Public Health England would be stronger than ever. We could open the pubs, but only to smokers and vapers. We might allow a few non-smokers in to enjoy the possible benefits of passive exposure, but only if they stand two metres apart.

France is already testing nicotine patches as protection for patients and health-care workers.