SLING LOAD LIFT FOR AN AGMV: A 2st Infantry Division CH-47 F-model Chinook lifts the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne)’s newest vehicle, the Army Ground Mobility Vehicle (AGMV). The exercise took place at Udbina Air Base, Croatia. Here’s a closeup of the AGMV.

