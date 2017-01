SEWING CLOTHES IS JUST LIKE REPLACING A TANK TRACK: Well, no, it isn’t. I’ve done both. Still, this is a heck of a photo, even if it’s staged. You have to wonder where the soldier got the sewing machine. We know where he got the tank. I’m guessing SGT Phelps had genuine tailor skills as well as tanker skills — all-weather tailor and tanker skills. The caption says the photo was snapped on January 23, 1945. And today it’s StrategyPage’s Battle of the Bulge commemorative pic.