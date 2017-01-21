January 21, 2017

RUSSIA’S GAME IN LIBYA: The article is speculative. However, Russian diplomatic interest and activity in Libya are for real. Power abhors a vacuum.

Russia has not played a dominant role in Libya since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi. Rather, other powers, including the United States and Europe, and regional actors, including Egypt, Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, have been heavily involved in Libya’s post-Gadhafi transition. Russia has, however, remained focused and engaged in Libya and is now involved there as part of its geopolitical game and expansion of its influence in the Middle East. This is also in part due to Russian companies’ commercial interests.