February 2, 2020

ROOSEVELT IN TRANSIT: The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Pacific Ocean. Photo taken Jan. 25, 2020. The Roosevelt is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. It entered service in 1986 so it’s not a new warship. But you can’t judge a carrier on age alone. The Roosevelt has undergone “upgrades and refurbishments.” From 2010 to early 2013 the ship underwent Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH). This post from 2012 discusses the process and the price of U.S. Navy nuclear carrier upgrades and operations.