«
»

September 19, 2021

HEATHER MAC DONALD: Ripping Off the Veil. By firing nearly half its musicians in order to “prioritise diversity,” a British classical music organization exposes the sordid business behind all racial-preference regimes.

Posted by John Tierney at 4:03 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.