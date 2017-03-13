March 13, 2017

RADICAL COMMUNIST MASS MURDERER FINALLY FACES ANOTHER DOES OF JUSTICE: Carlos “The Jackal.”

Once the world’s most-wanted fugitive, the political extremist known as Carlos the Jackal appeared in a French court Monday for a deadly 1974 attack against a Paris shopping arcade, a trial that victims’ families awaited for decades. The Venezuelan-born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez is accused of throwing a hand grenade from a mezzanine restaurant onto a shopping area in the French capital’s Latin Quarter. Two people were killed and 34 injured at the trendy Drugstore Publicis. Known worldwide as Carlos, the 67-year-old is already serving a life sentence in France for a series of murders and attacks he has been convicted of perpetrating or organizing in the country on behalf of the Palestinian cause or communist revolution in the 1970s and ’80s.

MORE:

Asked to state his profession before the court, he called himself a “professional revolutionary,” and said “I’m doing fine” in prison – after more than 20 years behind bars. If convicted of first-degree murders in the trial, which lasts through March 31, he could get a third life sentence.

Professional revolutionary? Was Soros paying him way back then?

MORE–and very good:

Prosecutor Remi Crosson du Cormier argued that the trial remains relevant today. “Democracy has two principal enemies – totalitarianism, and terrorism,” he said, suggesting that Carlos is among “those who threaten democracy by their actions.”

Damn straight.

Yeah, Carlos is doing time. But the jerk should have been put to death.

Alas. But. He escaped the noose. See, at one time –when Marxism was the future– Carlos had a minor league Che Guevera cult following among people who claimed they were very smart and knew the future.

I hope we eventually jack a lot of these leftists who think they got away with it because they had the leftist media behind them. Bill Ayres, for example. What would Ayres be? Ah — here’s a stab at it. Rich Kid Pretend Revolutionary Murdering Fellow Americans.