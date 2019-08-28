August 28, 2019

PROTECTING AMERICAN COMBAT TECHNOLOGY — THE TURKISH F-35 SAGA:

Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 placed a digital Russian “spy” within NATO’s air defense network. The F-35 is a “networking” weapon. In stealth mode, the F-35 can detect targets and relay the information to non-stealthy U.S. and allied aircraft. Are you worried about Russian interference in U.S. elections? The S-400’s technology gives Russia an intimate look at NATO’s command and control communications technology.

Which is why the purchase puts Turkey’s continued operational cooperation with NATO in doubt.