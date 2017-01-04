January 4, 2017

POST-CALIPHATE COUNTER-TERRORISM CHALLENGE:From The Cyber Brief. An interview with former Acting Director of the CIA John McLaughlin.

Sample:

Another point to think about on Mosul and Raqqa is that these won’t be real victories unless we have a post-conflict stabilization plan. Stability operations are something that have acquired greater currency in the Pentagon in the aftermath of Iraq. So presumably someone is thinking about who moves into Mosul, how’s it governed, and how we suppress potential ethnic rivalries there that would turn it into yet another violent confrontation. All of that has to be thought through.