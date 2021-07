POLL FINDS LITTLE BLACK, HISPANIC SUPPORT FOR BERRY PROTEST: Gwen Berry might want to reassess her desire to win an Olympic medal so she can protest the evil U.S. on the victory stand. A new Issues & Insights/TIPP survey found big majorities of Americans, regardless of their ethnic identity, oppose such virtue signaling. Those majorities include 61 percent of Blacks and 69 percent of Hispanics.