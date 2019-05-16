May 16, 2019

PHILIPPINES COAST GUARD AND U.S. COAST GUARD CONDUCT SEARCH AND RESCUE TRAINING: From Seapower Magazine, a look at joint exercises in the South China Sea.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) and vessels from the Philippine coast guard conducted joint search-and-rescue exercises May 14 in the South China Sea west of Manila, the Coast Guard Pacific Area said in a release. The Bertholf, a 418-foot national security cutter based in Alameda, California, worked together with the Philippine coast guard vessels Batangas and Kalanggaman on small-boat search-and-rescue tactics to conduct the mock rescue of a person in the water. The Bertholf is in the midst of a Western Pacific deployment under the tactical control of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In training with and learning alongside partners in the Philippines on search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and small-boat tactics, Bertholf’s crew enjoys the benefits of the strong, often personal ties between the countries, the release said.

Note maritime law enforcement. Sounds relatively peaceful, except when confronting China’s “cabbage strategy” and naval militia swarm tactics.

RELATED: Latest Philippines situation update. It’s two weeks old but it provides a useful sketch of how China employs its economic power to bully its neighbors (yes, trade power) and how Beijing uses its “naval militia” fishing boats as weapons against the Filipinos in the Pagasa Island crisis. The update also illustrates why Manila desperately wants American backup.

