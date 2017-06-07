June 7, 2017

PENTAGON: China’s South China Sea military build-up continues.

China is expanding its presence in the South China Sea with new buildup on disputed islands, according to the Pentagon’s 2017 survey of the Chinese military…

MORE:

The defense paper states China added 8,800 feet of runways on new airfields, after adding more than 3,200 acres of land across the Spratlys, including the Fiery Cross, Subi and Mischief Reefs.

“China was constructing 24 fighter-sized hangars, fixed-weapons positions, barracks, administration buildings and communication facilities at each of the three outposts,” the report states.

Three regiments of fighter aircraft can be housed in the facilities.