February 17, 2021

PELOSI LEARNS TO LOVE THOSE ‘STORM TROOPERS:’ The razor-wire barrier, military vehicles blocking streets and National Guardsmen manning checkpoints are going to remain in place at least until the Fall, Tristan Justice of The Federalist notes.

So, remember last summer when Antifa and Black Lives Matter were burning down cities, assaulting a federal courthouse, destroying police precinct headquarters and beating Trump supporters on the streets of the nation’s capital?

That was when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accused National Guardsmen dispatched to protect the courthouse in Portland, Oregon, of acting like “storm troopers.”

But that was then and everything changed on January 6. Now, the Capitol looks like an armed camp. Madama Speaker will only give up those guardsmen when, to paraphrase Charleton Heston, they are pried from her cold, dead fingers (speaking metaphorically, of course).